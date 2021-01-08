The Senate sergeant at arms has resigned following Wednesday's violence at the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
“Today I requested and received the resignation of Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper, effective immediately," McConnell said in a statement Thursday evening.
Deputy Sergeant at Arms Jennifer Hemingway will fill the position.
"I thank Jennifer in advance for her service as we begin to examine the serious failures that transpired yesterday and continue and strengthen our preparations for a safe and successful inauguration on January 20th," McConnell said.
The sergeant at arms serves as the protocol and chief law enforcement officer and is the principal administrative manager for most support services in the Senate.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had previously said that said if Stenger had not vacated his position by the time Schumer becomes majority leader, he would fire him.