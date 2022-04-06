Ketanji Brown Jackson day 3.jpg

The Senate is set to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says. 

In a tweet Wednesday night, Schumer said the Senate is ready to finish the confirmation process Thursday afternoon. 

"Tomorrow afternoon: This Senate is on track to hold our final vote on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court!" Schumer tweeted. "It will be a joyous day for America!"

Fox News is reporting that the confirmation vote will happen around 12:45 p.m. CT on Thursday, after a procedural vote to end debate on the nomination. 