The Senate is set to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says.
In a tweet Wednesday night, Schumer said the Senate is ready to finish the confirmation process Thursday afternoon.
"Tomorrow afternoon: This Senate is on track to hold our final vote on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court!" Schumer tweeted. "It will be a joyous day for America!"
Fox News is reporting that the confirmation vote will happen around 12:45 p.m. CT on Thursday, after a procedural vote to end debate on the nomination.