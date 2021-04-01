Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Cairo, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Paducah. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * From this evening to Thursday, April 08. * At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 38.5 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 40.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, April 08. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected for one to two hours this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected for up to eight hours Thursday night into Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Steps should already be taken to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&

