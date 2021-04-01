draw.jpg
ILSenateRedistricting.com

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — A local caucus is beginning the once-a-decade process of drawing regional hearings and wants your input. 

The Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus is holding regional hearings for the redistricting process Thursday night. The caucus says drawing new legislative boundaries ensure your communities get fair and equal representation. 

Senate Democrats says they are committed to a redistricting process guided by the principles of transparency, fairness and reflecting the diversity of Illinois.

The Senate Redistricting Committee Southern Illinois Subcommittee will meet virtually on April 1 at 5 p.m. You can watch it live at www.ilga.gov

You can also request to give testimony, submit electronic testimony or witness slips on the General Assembly website before the hearing or by emailing redistrictingcommittee@senatedem.ilga.gov

More information about the hearing process can be found by visiting the the Illinois Senate Redistricting website at www.ilsenateredistricting.com