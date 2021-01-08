WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) released a statement Friday on the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
Sicknick died after sustaining injuries while on-duty during the Wednesday riots at the Capitol.
The U.S. Capitol Police say Sicknick was injured while physically engaging with protesters then collapsed when he returned to his division office.
Sicknick's death is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch, the Capitol Police and federal investigators.