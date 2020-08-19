LOUISVILLE, KY — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent a letter to Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath, challenging her to a debate ahead of the November election.
In the letter, Senator McConnell says Kentuckians deserve the opportunity to compare the two candidates side-by-side to share their competing visions of the state's long-term prosperity.
"I am challenging you to a socially distanced, Lincoln-Douglass style debate with a time-keeping moderator agreed upon by each of us" McConnell says. "This would be a debate just between the two of us. No notes at the table, no props, and no audience."
"Kentuckians deserve clear answers from each of us on the issues that matter most, and this is the best format to deliver those answers," McConnell continues. "Team Mitch is eager to work with a Kentucky TV station with statewide reach to put together such a debate. I look forward to your prompt reply and seeing you on the debate stage soon."
You can read McConnell's entire letter by clicking here.
Additionally, The Hill is reporting a spokesperson for McGrath's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about McConnell's letter. She did send this tweet out around noon:
Hey Team Mitch, We’re eager to hold your boss accountable for his 36 years of failed leadership. @senatemajldr if you’re serious about debating DM me instead of hiding behind the press. https://t.co/Gmgz9JJg3Z— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) August 19, 2020
McConnell, 78, is running for his seventh term in the Senate, where he has been the GOP leader since 2007 and the majority leader since 2015.
The Hill reports McConnell's role as a chief antagonist for Democrats makes him a top target in the coming election. The Center for Responsive Politics states nearly $5.57 million in outside money has already been poured into the state, with roughly $4.59 million being spent against Republicans.
McConnell is viewed as the favorite to win and political handicappers rate the race as 'likely' Republican, according to The Hill.
However, The Hill says polling has indicated that the race could be tight. While a Morning Consult poll released in early August showed McConnell with a 17 percentage point lead, a Quinnipiac University Poll released days later had McConnell leading McGrath by 5 percentage points - 49 to 44%.
McConnell won his 2014 race by 15.5 percentage points.