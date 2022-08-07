Weather Alert

...Widely Scattered Gusty Thunderstorms and Hot Conditions This Afternoon... Early this afternoon, widely scattered thunderstorms were developing across the Quad State region. A few of these storms have produced wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph in northwest Kentucky...as well as brief torrential downpours. Those with outdoor plans today should remain alert for thunderstorm development and seek shelter indoors if a thunderstorm develops nearby. Remember...when thunder roars, go indoors! Outside of thunderstorm activity, heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees are occurring. Be sure to take plenty of breaks in an air conditioned location and stay hydrated if working outside.