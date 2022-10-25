PADUCAH — Christmas is right around the corner and the Family Service Society wants to make sure no one in our community is forgotten about. That's why they are once again opening up applications for their Santa for a Senior program.
The FSS explained in a release they'll be accepting applications in-person, Tuesdays - Fridays, from October 26 through November 11. Applicants must register in-person at the Family Service Society on Joe Clifton Drive from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In order to be eligible for the program, applicants must be a McCracken County resident, 55-years-old or older, and income eligible.
The FSS says clients will need to provide documents in order to apply, including:
- A photo ID
- A social security card for every member of the household
- Proof of address
- Proof of income (SNAP letter, SSI check stub)
- Proof of expenses
The FSS says last year, they assisted over 400 local households through the program, ensuring each received food, personal care items, household cleaning items, and gifts for Christmas.