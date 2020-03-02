PADUCAH — Paducah city leaders in favor of the indoor recreation and aquatic center have said they want everyone to feel welcome when it opens. Current membership prices vary from $180 a year for kids up to $600 a year for families.
People with fixed or low incomes might not be able to afford membership. Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless, a champion of this project, has said she wants the center to be accessible to low-income residents. Most recently, she's talked about a partnership with the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club and the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center.
The executive director of the senior center said she wants affordable access for members.
"It would be just a good compliment to the senior citizens center to have that wellness extension, you know, right there across the street, " said Christine Thompson, executive director.
We found a senior citizen member working out in the free fitness center. He said it's not often you see the exercise equipment empty.
Johnny Price Jr., 73, said he loves taking advantage of those small windows.
"Sometimes I'm tired, but once I exercise I get charged back up," he said.
Price was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 12 years ago. Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination.
"You don't get used to it. You get used to trying to make it work," Price said.
He uses the free equipment often, just like hundreds of other senior citizens.
"We try to make all of our programs free or low cost," Thompson said.
Thompson said affordability is what she talked about with the city when discussing using the future indoor recreation and aquatic center.
"It would be the same if we were to partner with any organization or any nonprofit. We would try to make those services affordable," she said.
Thompson said Harless reached out to her in mid-January, about two weeks after she took her position, to talk about possibly moving into the center and affordable memberships.
On Feb. 12, Harless told WPSD talking to community groups would eventually come during the process.
"We are not there yet. We are not there yet to figure out what are all the mixes and options that are going to be available to the people who come to this facility," she said. "That's when we will start engaging our local partners to say: What do you need? What do you want to see?"
In November, City Manager Jim Arndt said the city would be developing a scholarship program for low-income people. "We are going to want to make sure everybody has access to that. So, we'll be working with out local nonprofits and philanthropic organizations to see if we can get them to develop an escrow, if you will, for scholarship funds," he said on Nov. 13, 2019. We followed up on the scholarship program on Jan. 28, 2020, and no plans were in place.
Thompson said she sat down last week with the mayor, city manager and architects for the indoor recreation and aquatic center to talk about a permanent space for the center to move.
"I think it was an appropriate time for the city to reach out to us," Thompson said. "There's a lot of unknowns as far as where we are going to be in the next five years."
Thompson said they both decided a permanent move wouldn't be a good move for the center. There's a spot a few blocks away from the center that will be close enough for now. Thompson hopes transportation could be arranged with the city as well.
Price said he cannot afford any new memberships. "Affordable price would be the key. Make it affordable and do something good for somebody," he said.
If a negotiation on fair pricing is not made, Price said he'll will stick to using the free fitness center at the senior center.
Harless has previously said the city is also partnering with the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. We're waiting on the mayor to answer questions about that partnership. We also are working to confirm that with the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, but have not yet heard back.
They city has said membership fees would be $15 a month for youth, $30 for adults, and $25 a month for seniors, $50 for families.
Harless was not available Monday for an on-camera interview, but she sent this statement: “We will continually be reaching out to community organizations as we move forward with design and construction. This facility is for everyone. We look forward to organizations helping us find ways they can utilize the facility for their participant’s benefit.”