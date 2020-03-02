Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 35 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER GALLATIN HARDIN JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, PIEDMONT, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, AND WICKLIFFE.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... PULASKI COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... ALEXANDER COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... CARLISLE COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... BALLARD COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI... SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL 945 PM CST. * AT 904 PM CST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR TAMMS TO NEAR HORSESHOE LAKE CONSERVATION AREA TO NEAR BERTRAND, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHARLESTON, CAIRO, LA CENTER, MINER, BARDWELL, WICKLIFFE, BERTRAND, MOUNDS, BARLOW, TAMMS, MOUND CITY, WYATT, OLIVE BRANCH, HORSESHOE LAKE CONSERVATION AREA, ULLIN, KEVIL, OLMSTED, ARLINGTON, NEW GRAND CHAIN AND PULASKI. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 57 IN ILLINOIS BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 19. INTERSTATE 57 IN MISSOURI BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 3 AND 21. INTERSTATE 55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 68 AND 71. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CST FOR SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...WESTERN KENTUCKY...AND SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH