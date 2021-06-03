FRANKFORT, KY — The state has approved an increase in funding for a program that provides farmers market vouchers to low income seniors throughout Kentucky.
The Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program was created by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) with the goal of incentivizing seniors to improve their nutrition by buying fruits and vegetables from local farmers markets.
In 2020, the grant amount for the program was $316,869 allowing qualifying seniors to receive $30 in vouchers. For 2021, the grant amount increases to $500,229 thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allowing participants to receive $48 in vouchers.
“The Department’s work to bring freshly-grown nutritious food to the tables for some of more vulnerable seniors is one of the most rewarding programs we offer,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “With additional funds, we can get seniors larger access and fill an even greater nutritional void.”
The KDA serves as the lead agency distributing these vouchers. The vouchers will be issued on a first-come basis beginning this month, and lasting through October.
This year there are 98 farmers markets participating in the program.
For more information on the program, or to check your eligibility, you can visit the KDA website.