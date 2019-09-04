Watch again

PADUCAH — Elderly people are abused every year. The National Council on Aging says 93% of those cases go unreported.

Melanie Parham is program director of the Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit in Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

She said some barriers to recognize abuse include the individual's fear of reprisal, a belief that the abuse is deserved and fear that the perpetrator will get in trouble and removed. She said data from adult protective services agencies show an increase in the number of reported elder abuse cases, even those most are unreported.

Jackson Oaks General Manager Clinton Warf has a background in skilled living. He began working for the senior independent living center in March.

"My grandmother was very important to me, and when I got into skilled care specifically, she was still in her 60s, and still young and very active,"said Warf. "But what solidified my career in this field was taking care of her at the end of her life."

Clinton Warf interacts with more than 100 residents every day.

He said he has not encountered an elder abuse case at Jackson Oaks, but it is still a nationwide problem.

"This state is a mandatory reporting state, which means there's a law on the KRS statute that if you feel like that there could be some sort of abuse, whether it be physical, or financial, or even emotional abuse, that you are required by law to report that to the proper agency," Warf said.

Every year a large population of elder abuse cases go unreported, and one reason is some elders feel like they have do no have anyone to lean on.

For Jackson Oaks residents, they have Merilyn Tabers, also known as the mother hen. "We wear our name tags, and they if they need us, to talk to us, we want to be more than welcome to them and them feel free to come to us," said Tabers.

The general manager said the most common forms of abuse are neglect and financial abuse.

With years of experience in skilled care, Warf takes abuse cases very seriously.

However, he and other overseers need to know about those matters before they can take any action.

"If you see something, say something, because you could make the difference," said Warf.

If you know or suspect someone is a victim of abuse in Kentucky, call the Cabinet for Health and Family Services abuse hotline at 1-800-752-6200. It is a 24-hour, toll-free number.