PADUCAH — Sentencing for a Paducah man convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the 2018 killing his girlfriend and their unborn child has been postponed until August.
In May of this year, a jury found 23-year-old Epionn Lee-McCampbell guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the March 2018 death of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Ja’Lynn Ragsdale.
Ragsdale was pregnant, and jurors also found Lee-McCampbell guilty of fourth-degree fetal homicide.
The jury recommended Lee-McCampbell spend 25 years in prison for those crimes. He was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, July 8, but the court moved the hearing because Lee-McCampbell's attorney was in trial in Graves County.
A new sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 9.
In March of 2018, police found Ragsdale unresponsive in Lee-McCampbell's home on North 24th Street in Paducah. She was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, but she died at the hospital. An autopsy by the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office found that she died of asphyxiation consistent with suffocation. Police have said Lee-McCampbell told them he and Ragsdale were "wrestling" and she lost consciousness.
Because first-degree manslaughter is a violent offense, Lee-McCampbell will have to serve 85% of his sentence.