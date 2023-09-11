The September 30 deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits is nearly here.
According to a news release from the Veterans Health Administration, The PACT Act was signed into law in August of 2022 and is meant to expand VA health care to millions of veterans who weren’t previously eligible. Those veterans include those who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, the post 9/11 era, and those who were subjected to toxic exposures during their service.
September 30 is the deadline for Veterans who served during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War or who served in combat against hostile forces during a period of hostilities after November 11, 1998. These veterans must have also been discharged or released between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013.
Paul Hopkins, a director at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, says “It’s important to apply for benefits even if you have been turned down previously. This lets us document any potential conditions and toxic exposures you may have experienced.”
Every enrolled veteran will receive an initial toxic exposure screening and a follow up screening at least every five years.
VA healthcare is free with no annual costs, and healthcare may be free as well.
Post 9/11 combat veterans have a special enrollment period, and they have less than 120 days to apply for benefits.
You can find more information about the PACT Act and how to apply for it here.