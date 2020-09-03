FRANKFORT, KY — Applications for public quota hunts on public land for deer, waterfowl, and pheasants, and statewide for sandhill cranes will be taken online through the end of the month.
This year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the Commonwealth will offer 38 quota deer hunts, pheasant hunts on three wildlife management areas, and several waterfowl hunts on WMAs.
The sandhill crane quota is for statewide hunting.
The application period for these quota hunts is the entire month of September. Click here to find applications and detail information about hunts.
The KYFWR says this season, hunters should expect some procedural changes due to COVID-19.
KYFWR says to not have large gatherings that could spread COVID-19, it will not staff deer check-stations, but hunters drawn for a quota hunt must use Telecheck, the department's phone-in or online reporting system, to register their deer harvest.
Hunters must still complete hunt verification cards and leave them at unstaffed drop boxes on WMAs.
KYFWR says drawings for waterfowl hunt dates at Ballard WMA are not affected, and each person drawn will still be able to hunt for two days. However, there will be significant changes in how hunting areas are determined.
Traditionally, a large crowd gathers at the WMA office the morning of each waterfowl hunt. WMA offices do not allow for social distancing therefore the department says it will conduct a remote random drawing every Monday.
This drawing will determine daily hunting unit assignment for the week and the department will give complete information about the drawing process once all details are finalized.
The Fish and Wildlife Reserve says hunting units include walk-in or boat-in access. Hunters may not choose the type of access or trade assigned units. Additionally, hunters without a boat or not wishing to walk to a unit should consider hunting at another WMA, or using the "no-hunt" option to preserve their hunting preference points at Ballard.
Additionally, Ballard WMA will not offer stand-by hunting this season. Traditionally, if a drawn hunting party does not show up, groups of hunters standing by at the WMA office can be drawn to fill the empty slot, but because of COVID-19, the department will not offer this option at Ballard this season.
You can apply for these quota hunts throughout September by clicking here. Applications are not accepted over the phone, and the minimum fee is $3 per application.
A complete list of all hunts, dates and special regulations – some hunts are reserved for youths or mobility-impaired hunters – are listed in the “Quota Hunts” section of the 2020-21 Kentucky Hunting and Trapping Guide publication.
KYFWR says guides are available wherever hunting licenses are sold, guides may also be found online.
Quota hunt drawing results will be available by mid-October, according to KYFWR. You can check to see if you have been selected by accessing the “My Profile” feature on the website.
For more information, call the Fish and Wildlife Information Center at 1-800-858-1549 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.