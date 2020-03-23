HERRIN, IL — A southern Illinois family is giving back to the community. Many people have lost their jobs as the "Stay at Home" order continues in Illinois because COVID-19. Many of them work in the food service industry.
Even with fewer staff, the owner of Sergio's Mexican Restaurants in southern Illinois is using his time and resources to give back to his neighbors by supplying free meals to anyone in need.
So far, he and his family have given out more than 1,000 free meals. Sergio's son, Sergio Jr., said it's more important now than ever for the community to come together.
If you're in need of a free meal, you can contact Sergio directly by calling 618-889-5599. Many of their employees are out of work during this time they are also accepting any kind of donations to help their employees with their bills.