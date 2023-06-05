Several organizations are teaming-up to provide healthcare services at no cost to community members 2 years and older in Missouri and Illinois from June 11-20.
The healthcare clinics are part of the Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training program, which offers an opportunity for service members to provide needed care to uninsured or underinsured patients while gaining valuable first-hand knowledge in the medical field before deployment.
The U.S. Department of Defense is working with the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation, South Central Missouri Community Action Agency, and Shawnee Development Council to host the clinics.
Medical, dental, optical, physical therapy and emotional wellness services will be available to community members ages 2 and up at no cost to the patient. No proof of insurance, income verification, or identification is required to receive care.
Services are being offered at Miner Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri; Three Rivers College Bess Activity Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and Anna-Jonesboro Community High School in Anna, Illinois.
According to a flyer about the program, services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
To learn more about the Innovative Readiness Training program, click here.
For information about the Sikeston clinics, call (573) 258-0419.
For information about the Poplar Bluff clinics, call (573) 714-4562.
For information about the Illinois clinics, call (618) 634-2201.