MAYFIELD, KY — Moving forward by honoring our past — that’s the whole idea behind a recent beautification project in Mayfield.
It's not a big project — just one home — but it means a lot to those involved. And sometimes, big things start small.
A crew of volunteers assembled last Friday at veteran Tommy Weatherford's home.
"This is the Junior ROTC group," Neal Walker told Weatherford, pointing to a crowd that included the Graves County High JROTC. "We've got a couple of their parents here who are also veterans as well."
Weatherford was pleasantly surprised by the help he received last week. Initially, they asked him if he knew anyone who needed help since he works at the local senior center.
"I said I didn't know anybody. They said, ‘Well, aren't you a veteran?’" Weatherford said. "I said yes. ‘Well, we'll put you down for it.’"
He's grateful for the help.
"Because there are things that need done. I've been wondering about pressurizing the house for some time, but have been putting it off, because I know it's going to cost," Weatherford said.
Neal Walker with WoodmenLife said his company gave him cash for a beautification project, and this seemed like a no-brainer.
"As a fellow veteran myself, I'm happy to be able to help my older generation veterans out, because I hope to make them proud," Walker said.
Volunteers like Jacob Puckett are making this possible. He's a captain with the Graves County High JROTC.
"Our whole mission is to motivate young people to become better citizens," Puckett said of JROTC. "We're not here mainly to recruit people into the military, but to mainly just to help improve the quality of citizenship that they have."
What better way than by helping your neighbor?
"They've been good to me, so it's just my way of paying them back," Shelton Puckett, owner of Exterior Solutions, said, pausing for a moment while pressure washing.
The crew edged Weatherford's sidewalks and driveway. They also laid new gravel. They trimmed the hedges and put in new mulch around his bushes and trees.
It's not surprising Weatherford may need some help around the house. He's still serving others, delivering meals to seniors.
"It's beneficial to both sides," Weatherford said of serving. "You feel much better doing the service, and of course, I know a lot of them feel good about receiving it."
This is good exercise — physical and otherwise.
"It's showing the younger generation about what they are actually capable of," Walker said.
"And maybe even people seeing this is going to motivate them to help out their neighbors," Puckett added.
Because a little service and sacrifice from each of us can make a big difference.