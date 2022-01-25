MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this one tells an entire story. After a devastating tornado, it represents the resiliency and heart of a community. It couldn't have happened, though, without Service and Sacrifice.
It was windy and cold the day we saw Tim Lewis' house near Cambridge Shores in Marshall County. Very little is left.
"The scope of just standing there, looking as far as you can see, is almost overwhelming," Lewis said via video call from San Diego, where he lives half the year. The other half, he calls Marshall County home.
"It's gonna' be rebuilt, but it just won't be the same houses, and the same — it won't be the same," Gracyn DeClue said. She's known Tim for years. "We clean for him and manage his properties."
She was home the night of Dec. 10 when the weather turned severe.
"I remember running to the neighbor's house, and I was just so scared. It was completely dark," she explained, later taking us to the home and showing us where she took shelter. "We were right here in this little space."
Meanwhile, Lewis heard from his renters.
"All I got was a small text from the guest that was staying there saying ‘The house is gone. Tornado,’" he recounted.
Lewis and his wife, Jane, built that log cabin in 2003. They lovingly call it "The Log."
"We actually thought the log home was pretty well screwed together, and it wouldn't go in a tornado. But in seven seconds, that's what they remember, it was gone," Lewis said.
Inside that home were many military memories.
"I was a Navy pilot. We joke in the Navy pilot world, when we retire we have an 'I love me' room," Lewis laughed. "So, that had all my flying mementos in it. And outside was, of course, the picture of my dad and his history and his burial flag."
His wife's father’s burial flag was there, too. Both men were World War II veterans. Those precious items can't be replaced.
"Tim's flag was the first thing on my mind," DeClue said.
The two aren't just boss and employee. DeClue was worried about the things her friend holds dear.
"Tim has told me lots of stories about himself in the Navy, and you know, he would get choked up and almost cry. And that's why I knew I had to get it," DeClue said. "I had to find all that stuff for him."
She finally saw what was left of Tim's home the day after the tornado hit.
"I don't even think I could cry for a while. I just was so in shock. I could just stare and look at stuff and just think ‘How can I make this better? What can I do?’ And mostly the thing that was so bad for me was I knew there was nothing I could do to make it all be OK," DeClue said.
But there was something she could do. DeClue and her family and friends climbed into the rubble and started looking for Lewis' flags.
"Just watch your step," DeClue told me as we climbed down to what was once the basement of Lewis' home.
"So, it was hanging on this wall here?" I asked her.
"We found it right here. It was underneath ceiling tiles and dry wall," DeClue said. "When we started digging around in the broken glass, it was underneath."
"When you laid eyes on it, what went through your mind?" I asked.
"I was just like, I was so excited. I felt so happy, so much relief. Finally felt something good," DeClue explained.
When Lewis arrived from California, DeClue was able to personally give him his father's flag, and it was captured in this picture.
"Whenever I pulled the flag out to give it to him, he just was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ He was like, ‘You have it! And it's OK, and the glass isn't broken,’" DeClue said.
"You try not to get emotional. You try not to get tears in your eyes, but they come anyway," Lewis said of the moment.
"I was just so happy to give it to him. I was so glad that I found it, 'cause I wanted to find it so bad," DeClue said.
She did, helping to preserve a symbol of their Service and Sacrifice.
If you're wondering about Jane's father's flag, they did find it. It was no longer in the case. The family renting the home used it the night of the tornado as a blanket for one of their family members. All of the renters were OK in the aftermath of the storm.
Tim and Jane Lewis plan to rebuild.