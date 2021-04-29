MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It was a bit windy when I first sat down with Dennis Burkeen on his back porch, one of those early spring days when it's just cool enough that you still need sleeves. Stacked next to me on the bench were two boxes that belonged to Dennis' father, full of pictures, papers, and postcards from J.B Burkeen's time in Europe during World War II. It wasn't a subject off limits to Dennis growing up.
"I knew he was there," Dennis told me, referring to Dachau concentration camp. "But then, as I think back after he was gone, he didn't talk about the bad stuff. He talked about the good stuff."
Dennis suspects, though, that his father thought about Dachau every day.
"I can't see him sitting here like I am today and telling his story. That's the reason I feel like I need to tell it for him," Dennis explained. "I don't think he could emotionally tell it."
Dachau was the first concentration camp established by the Nazi regime, just five weeks after Adolf Hitler took power in 1933.
It was also one of the last to be liberated 76 years ago, April 29, 1945. Dachau served an SS Guard training center. It was initially used for political prisoners, but eventually held thousands of others, including Jews. It was also the first camp to use prisoners in medical experiments. As the Allies pushed the German line back in 1944, more prisoners were moved from camps near the front to Dachau in southern Germany.
In all, 31,951 people were killed at Dachau over the 12 years it was in operation. On April 29, 1945, when U.S. troops liberated Dachau, they found 9,000 people dead on the grounds and 30,000 survivors. Most of the prisoners still alive were severely emaciated.
It would be the job of many U.S. soldiers to help care for them in those first days, feeding and disinfecting them. J.B., a member of the 34th AAA GP (Anti-Aircraft Artillery Group), was there.
It's likely not a place his father ever suspected he'd find himself.
J.B. was the oldest of eight children and grew up during the Great Depression. Until his 19th birthday, he hadn't seen much outside of Calloway County. That would change.
"He was actually working for the TVA when he got called to active duty in April of 1943," Dennis said.
His unit, the 34th AAA GP, documented their experiences during WWII in a nearly 70 page written account. It traces their steps from the United States, across the Atlantic Ocean to Liverpool, England, and eventually across the English Channel to Normandy, France.
"A lot of them had seasickness," Dennis said of their journey.
Page 28 of their account reads, "With the seasick men inside and the bad weather outside, it was a toss-up which was the worse." It wasn't all bad, though.
"He was the photographer, so he's not in many of them," Dennis said, opening one of the boxes. "But he has a lot of the pictures."
Inside are black and white images. Some are a bit faded and warped. But along with their account, those shots help us see a bit of what life was like for the 34th AAA GP in Europe.
"He found that dog in a bombed out house in France," Dennis said, holding two pictures of a friendly dog J.B. met along the road. "And he picked it up and sort of adopted it. He named him Kodiak."
"Just a group of buddies," I said, looking at a picture of a group of soldiers, smiling together at a table.
"That's probably at Joe's bar," Dennis replied. "That's where they all would, when anybody got orders to go home, they were individually sent home, but that's where I think they'd always have a going away party."
"That's a 40 mm gun," he said, holding a different photograph. "That's what they pulled around and shot airplanes with."
Page 49 of their account reads, "The enemy made repeated air attacks for several days prior to the (Rhine River) crossing, as well as during the operation, with the antiaircraft bringing down a good percentage of the attacking planes."
Their account is thorough as they approach Dachau.
"They really didn't know what a concentration camp was," Dennis said. "Had never even heard of a concentration camp."
Dennis knew his dad was part of the liberation efforts at Dachau, but he didn't know what J.B. told another family member years after his service.
"He said, 'I drove the third truck through the gate,'" Dennis recounted.
His father kept pictures of what he saw at Dachau. They are graphic.
"Their reaction went anywhere from rage, to shock and physically sick," Dennis said of the U.S. soldiers who liberated the camp. "Seeing man's inhumanity to man, it's just unbelievable."
The dead, stacked like firewood in front of crematories. Hundreds more found starved to death in train cars. Those who were alive were severely emaciated. In many cases, when the soldiers tried to feed them, they'd get sick. Their bodies just weren't used to food.
"That is Dad there," Dennis said of a picture of two men, J.B. on the left. "I think that's on the boat coming back."
J.B. brought a few things home with him from the war.
"He was more of a technician that laid communication lines, and that's what he won the Bronze Star for," Dennis told me.
He was even given permission to bring home a Luger pistol, likely taken off an enemy soldier, although Dennis can't say for certain.
"What'd you do with it?" Dennis said he asked his father. "I traded it for a car when I got back home."
J.B. and the soldiers of the 34th AAA GP left something behind, though, too: their innocence. Dennis wonders if maybe that's why his father didn't share much about the bad he saw in Europe. He wanted to protect his wife, son and daughter from that same loss.
"As I've researched some of this stuff, I've gotten very emotional looking at it and just thinking that, my dad was there," Dennis said. "I'm proud of what he did. I, you know, I guess that's the reason I've researched it more than anything. And I want everybody to know this story. I want everybody to know his group's story."
It's the story of a soldier's service, and a son's effort to make sure the sacrifice of millions during the Holocaust will never be forgotten.
Download the document below to read the 34th AAA GP's written account. You will want to use your PDF viewer's "rotate view" feature on some of the pages, or print the document.