OBION COUNTY, TN — In an emergency, you call them. First responders are critical; many times they make the difference between life and death. And in many cases, they're volunteering to put themselves in harm's way to help you. That includes the men and women of the Obion County Rescue Squad.
The organization is approaching its 60th year of operation. Two members have been around for most of that time. Their impact is hard to measure, but the people they've helped say they are the living proof of the members’ service and sacrifice.
Bridgette Darnall played a short video for us, taken just after her wreck in 2017. The crash sent her to the hospital with severe injuries.
Years later, she recalls just how severe those injuries were.
"Very serious. More than I knew," she said. "I saw pictures last night for the first time."
She's reflecting on what happened and who was there to help.
"They saved my life," Darnall said of the first responders who were there that day.
"I'll be honest with you, the day that happened, I didn't think you'd make it," Freddie Preuett told Darnall at her home during our interview.
Preuett's really where our story begins. So is the Obion County Rescue Squad Headquarters. It's where you're likely to find Preuett and his buddy Bill Sowell a lot of the time.
"It's my second life," Preuett said of the squad.
"He's been in it longer than I have," Sowell said, laughing and pointing to Preuett. "I'm, I guess you call, the second oldest old man."
Combined, these men have about a century of experience, most of it right here at the squad building.
"It didn't matter what he was doing at home, he just, he said, I'm needed," Vickie Sowell said of her husband. "I said, OK."
She remembers that passion for the work through their many years of marriage. It's still there, but things have changed.
"Bill has really missed the going out on calls and still wants to do things that he's not able to do," she explained.
Sowell faces a dementia diagnosis. Still, he's not giving up what he loves. He's now the squad's supply officer, keeping track of the equipment members need when they respond to a scene.
"I'm proud of everything the rescue squad does," Sowell said.
That brings us back to Darnall.
It’s something she was lucky to have walked away from. She showed us a photo of herself with the vehicle she was in when she wrecked in 2017.
"That's the van," she said. "Was trying to get home to pick up my daughter, and just out of nowhere the car just did a complete circle."
Then, the van started flipping. Darnall hit the windshield. Eventually, everything stopped. Darnall was trapped inside.
"I just remember blood everywhere and just begging, you know, help me, help me," Darnall said of those moments after the accident.
The Obion County Rescue Squad, including Preuett, responded.
"It seemed like seconds we had help," Darnall said. "And they were trying to lift the car to get me out. And I think, by the grace of God, a wrecker came by."
"And I hollered at the highway patrol and told him ‘Stop that wrecker,’" Preuett told me, remembering that day. "And uh, we raised her up and got her out from under it."
Darnall is alive today. That's exactly why Preuett and Sowell say their service and sacrifice is well worth it.
"We're good Samaritans," Sowell told me. "We have no pay. We get no pay. Our pay is knowing that we have saved a life."
"They've gotta' be ready, and they're there, and they do their best to take care of you. That takes special people," Darnall said.
"Seeing that beautiful face makes it all worth it all," Preuett told Darnall, giving her a hug.
