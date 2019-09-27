Watch again

EDDYVILLE, KY — A community continues to honor the Service and Sacrifice of a local Iraq war veteran and his family.

We shared Chase Matthews' story in early September when he competed in the Wounded Warrior Challenge in Kuttawa. Operation Enduring Warrior was there with him. His family also competed alongside him, including his 9-year-old son Owen.

Shortly after our story aired, Owen was rushed to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, and diagnosed with a malignant rhabdomyosarcoma tumor in his pelvic area — cancer. To learn more about this type of cancer, click here.

There is some good news. Tests show it is contained, so it hasn't spread, but Owen's already undergone his first round of chemotherapy. The Matthews family is expecting to be in the hospital for an extended period of time.

The cities of Eddyville and Kuttawa are supporting the Matthews family on social media with #OwenTough. A GoFundMe account has also been created to help them pay for expenses associated with their hospital stay.

On Friday, the Eddyville and Kuttawa fire departments teamed up to bring Owen lots of snacks, drinks, colored pencils, a sketch pad and T-shirts, so he'll be entertained in the hospital.

