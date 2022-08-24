CLARKSDALE, MS — 2,920 patients received over $1.1 million worth of medical services thanks to a partnership between the Delta Regional Authority and the Department of Defense.
The DRA and DoD joined together for Wellness Mission programs in Western Kentucky, South Central Missouri, and Southern Illinois.
Through these programs, hundreds of servicemembers completed medical-service training missions in Hopkinsville, KY, Ava, Eminence, and Houston, MO, and Carbondale, IL.
In a Wednesday release, Delta Regional Authority Co-Chairman Dr. Corey Wiggins explained:
The servicemembers reportedly provided 9,000 medical, dental, and optical care services in total, at no cost to patients.