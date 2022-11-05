Don't forget to set your clocks back by one hour tonight.
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.
The U.S. Senate passed legislation in March that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, meaning you would no longer have to set your clocks twice a year. It still has to pass the House of Representatives and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law. If approved, it would take effect November 2023.
Daylight Saving Time was initially implemented by Germany during World War I to save fuel and power by extending daylight hours, and the United States followed soon after, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics.