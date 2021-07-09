WEST PADUCAH, KY– An overnight fire on the 8200 block of Ogden Landing Road left one house completely engulfed in flames.
McCracken County Sheriff's deputies told Local 6 that everyone in the house has made it out. Sheriff's deputies are blocking access to Ogden Landing Road because of all the fire equipment at the scene.
West McCracken Fire Deparment is the primary responder at the scene. They have been assisted by fire trucks from Kevil and Concord. In total, seven firetrucks responded to the fire.
This is a breaking story. Updates to follow.