UPDATE: Atmos Energy says gas has been turned off for 31 customers in this area.
Crews will soon start repairs, which will take around 4 hours, before crews start the relight process.
PADUCAH — Atmos Energy, the natural gas company, is reported a 4 inch natural gas line has been cut at 32nd and Levin Street in Paducah.
Atmos Energy tells Local 6 a private contractor hit a gas line.
As of 10 a.m. Friday morning, seven houses have been evacuated and three streets — Jack Gray Drive, River Oaks Blvd, and Eleven Street — have been closed.
Atmos Energy says there's an outage on Eleven Street and around 30 houses are being affected, but that number could change pending more developments.
Atmos Energy crews and first responders are on site and monitoring the situation. Police are also redirecting traffic.
Atmos Energy is advising the public to avoid this area.
“At this point, the primary concern is the safety of the community,” Bobby Brown, Operations Supervisor said, also adding, “The safety and reliability of our system is always our number one priority.”
Atmos Energy is reminding you, if you smell gas, please the area and call 1-866-322-8667. Click here for more information on recognizing gas leaks.