KENTUCKY — Monroe County Constable James “Darrell” Jackson and six other Monroe and Barren County residents were indicted for election law violations and other crimes related to the 2022 primary election.
When the attorney general's Election Fraud Hotline was tipped off about suspected election law violations, the Department of Criminal Investigations began looking into the claim.
A Monroe County grand jury returned a 40-count indictment on Thursday, charging the seven Monroe and Barren County residents, according to a release from the attorney general's office.
Darrell Jackson, Sherrye Jackson, Lisa Jackson and Mary Jackson were charged with engaging in organized crime by unlawfully conspiring to purchase votes to influence the election.
Charges are listed below:
60-year-old Darrell Jackson, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, was indicted on six felony counts:
- one count of engaging in organized crime (10 to 20 years)
- five counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting (1 to 5 years)
48-year-old Sherrye Jackson, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on two felony counts:
- one count of engaging in organized crime
- one count of first-degree perjury (1 to 5 years)
35-year-old Lisa Jackson, of Mount Hermon, Kentucky, was indicted on 18 felony counts:
- one count of engaging in organized crime
- 17 counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting
She was also charged with one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.
23-year-old Mary Jackson, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on eight felony counts:
- one count of engaging in organized crime
- one count of second-degree forgery (1 to 5 years)
- six counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting
69-year-old Tommy McClendon, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on:
- four counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting.
67-year-old Bonnie McClendon, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on three felony counts:
- one count of first-degree perjury (1 to 5 years)
- two counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting
36-year-old Leslie Jackson, of Summer Shade, Kentucky, was indicted on:
- single count of wrongful registration (1 to 5 years)
Assistant Attorney General Eric Finke of the Special Prosecutions Unit presented the case to the grand jury.