MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Purchase District Health Department has confirmed seven more cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County.
The new cases are:
- A 43-year-old female
- A 16-year-old male
- A 21-year-old male
- An 18-year-old female
- A 56-year-old male
- A 34-year-old male
- A 50-year-old male
To date, McCracken County has 59 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In the other counties the Purchase District Health Department, a news release says Ballard has seven cases, Carlisle has two, Hickman has three and Fulton has one.
The health department says 25 people in the area it serves have recovered. Public Health Director Kent Koster tells Local 6 that 24 of those people are from McCracken County, and one is from Ballard County.
Three people in the Purchase District have died in connection to COVID-19.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department: