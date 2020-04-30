GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Health Department is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county case total to 136.
Many of Graves County's COVID-19 cases are connected to the Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield. In addition, state health officials say 13 residents have died due to the coronavirus.
Graves County Public Health Director Noel Coplen tells Local 6 one of the seven new cases confirmed Thursday is connected to Mills.
The seven new cases include one female in her 30s, one female and two males in their 50s, one male in his 60s and one female in her 90s. A news release from the health department says all seven patients are isolating in their homes.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
