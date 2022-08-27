LEXINGTON, KY — Seven people were shot early Saturday morning near the Lexington Legends baseball stadium, police in Kentucky said. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. after police were called to the Wild Health Field, where a private event was being held, for reports of shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, the Lexington Police Department said in a statement.
As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made. It's not clear what led to the shooting. It was one of three separate weekend shootings in the city.
Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to a location on Oak Street and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A third shooting occurred around 6:12 a.m. on Briarwood Circle. Police said a woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and is expected to recover.