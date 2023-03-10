The Kentucky Commission on Women today unanimously recommended seven women to Gov. Andy Beshear to be added to the Kentucky Women Remembered portrait exhibit in the state Capitol.
All seven will be honored to commemorate Women's History Month.
Inductees are Lonnie Ali, Jane Beshear, Sharon Currens, Hannah Drake, the late Mary Margaret Mulvihill, Peggy Purdom Patterson and the late Gloria Watkins, also known as bell hooks.
The commission will soon commission portraits of the new inductees, according to a release from the governor's office:
Lonnie Ali
A Parkinson’s research and awareness advocate, children’s education defender and widow of Muhammad Ali, she currently serves as the chairwoman of the ALI IN ALL OF US Initiative, which honors the life of Muhammad Ali. She and her husband opened the Muhammad Ali Center in 2005, where she serves as the lifetime director.
Jane Beshear
A former first lady of Kentucky, she addressed the rampant spread of breast cancer, which is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among women in Kentucky, by founding Her Horses and Hope. This initiative increases breast cancer awareness, education, screening and treatment referral among Kentucky’s horse industry workers and their families.
Sharon Currens
Currens was one of the founding women of Lexington’s Rape Crisis Program in the 1970s. Later, she became the first executive director of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Hannah Drake
An activist, author, podcast host and poet, Drake serves as the chief creative officer at IDEAS xLab and co-lead artist of the (Un)Known Project, which seeks to discover the hidden names and stories of enslaved Black people in Kentucky and beyond.
Mary Margaret Mulvihill
One of the first women elected to the City of Louisville Board of Aldermen, she paved the way for young female leaders who came behind her. She also served her community on many nonprofit boards and commissions, including the Coalition for the Homeless, Transit Authority of River City, Elderserve and the University of Louisville.
Peggy Purdom Patterson
The first woman federal judge appointed in Kentucky, she served in Ashland and surrounding counties until her retirement in 2006. She was one of the first board members of Pathways, the community mental health program that served the FIVCO and Gateway Area Development Districts. Through this service, she saw the need to start a domestic violence program and became a founding board member of Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky Inc.
Gloria Watkins
Better known by her pen name, bell hooks, she was an author and social activist who served as distinguished professor in residence at Berea College. The focus of hooks’ writing was to explore the intersectionality of race, capitalism and gender, as well as what she described as their ability to produce and perpetuate systems of oppression and class domination. She published about 40 books.
In 2018, during the previous administration, funding for the Commission on Women was eliminated, the release said.
When Beshear was inaugurated in 2019, he tasked Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman with restarting the Commission on Women. Currently, there are 24 members of the Commission on Women, plus the lieutenant governor, who serves as an ex-officio member.
The Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit began as a display at the 1978 Kentucky State Fair that included six portraits of women from various backgrounds as a campaign to bring attention to outstanding women who made significant contributions to Kentucky’s history.
In 1996, the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit, due to the advocacy of the Kentucky Commission on Women, found a permanent home in the West Wing of the State Capitol and includes dozens of portraits of Kentucky’s outstanding women.
There is no record of any additions to the exhibit since 2014, according to the release.