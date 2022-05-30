EDDYVILLE, KY — The seventh annual Flags of Honor ceremony was held Monday at the Eddyville City Park.
State Rep. Chris Freeland spoke at the ceremony. In his speech, Freeland thanked gold star families who have lost a family member serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, and he thanked the thousands of Kentuckians who fought in the Vietnam War.
"The fact that 58,000 Kentuckians served in the Vietnam War, 1,100 never came home. We honor them all today, and we honor their sacrifice," Freeland said. "And we also remember our gold star families who lost a son or a daughter, a brother or a sister, soldiers we may have personally known, soldiers who you our veterans may have served with. We honor those folks today, and we honor their memories and their families' memories."
Service members, veterans and others saluted the flags during the ceremony. The flags will be flown through the Fourth of July.