We have a Weather Authority Alert Monday night for the potential of severe storms. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive & hear warnings before going to bed.
Most of the day Monday will be quiet, warm and muggy. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.
Storms will quickly develop after midnight, with damaging wind the primary concern. Some gusts over 70 mph possible. At least quarter-size hail and an isolated tornado will also be possible. Most of our area in the level 3 enhanced risk.
If you typically silence your phone before bed, maybe skip that tonight.
Make sure your sound is up so you can hear any alerts that come through WPSD Radar app. And make sure that your NOAA weather radio on as well, so you get those audible warnings. Again, the timing for this is 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Damaging wind is our primary expected impact, but a hail and tornado threat, although smaller, is still there for this system.
The WPSD Radar app is free to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Click here for more details.