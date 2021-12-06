The KYTC says several state highways and county roads were blocked by storm damage during the overnight hours.
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, Calloway County is reporting only two highways remain blocked by downed trees and power lines.
Those include:
- KY 1536/Outland Schoolhouse Road is blocked near the 1 mile marker just north of the Clayton Road and A.B. Lassiter Road intersection
- KY 893/Cherokee Trail is blocked near the 8 mile marker immediately north of the KY 1550/Wiswell Road intersection
While no other closures are reported at this time, KYTC officials are urging drivers to use caution on roads today. Storm debris likely remains on several roadways throughout western Kentucky.
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative is reporting power outages are still effecting residents in Calloway and Graves County.
As of 12 p.m., the electric cooperative reported 4,700 members without service. They expect power to be back for these residents by Monday afternoon.