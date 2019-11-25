PADUCAH -- Paducah police are looking for a man suspected of breaking the windows out of four cars near the Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Around 9 a.m. Sunday, a woman called police saying someone broke a window out of her car while it was parked at Cracker Barrel and took her purse.
She received alerts on her phone that her debit card had been used at a nearby convenience store and another store.
A surveillance photo of the man who used the card was obtained by police from the convenience store.
Several hours later, another woman reported that someone broke a window out of her car while it was parked at Dick's Sporting Goods. Her purse was also taken.
Officers investigated two other incidents Sunday afternoon, one at Cinemark Theaters and one at Texas Roadhouse, where windows were broken out of cars. Nothing was reported stolen in those break-ins.
Police are reminding people, particularly during the holiday season, to remove valuables from car or hide them from view.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.