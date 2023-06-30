Paducah's Independence Day celebration

PADUCAH, KY — With Independence Day just around the corner, the city of Paducah has announced that several of its city services will be closed or will be operating on alternative schedules.

Garbage collection will not be collected on July 4 but will be on July 5.

The compost facility at 1560 North 8th St. will be closed.

Paducah City Hall and other city offices will be closed.

The Noble Park Pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of Paducah has invited the community to attend Paducah's Independence Day celebration. The event is sponsored by Independence Bank, Ingram Barge Company, and Pine Bluff Materials Company.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 with live music and food vendors. The fireworks, presented by Pyro Shows, will start at 9:05 p.m. after the singing of the National Anthem by Hayley Payne.

For more details on the event visit the city's website.