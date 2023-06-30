Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 423 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from 110 to 118. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, generally along and southwest of a line from the Marion Carbondale area, through Paducah, to Murray Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity late this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. &&