PADUCAH — Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday back in 2021. It celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. As is the case with other federal holidays, Paducah residents can expect some changes in city services on Juneteenth. Several city services will be operating on alternative schedules or closed entirely Monday, June 19.
Curbside recycling will not be collected Monday, but will be collected on Tuesday for households with recyclables collected on the first and third Mondays of the month.
Garbage collection will not change for the week.
The compost facility at 1560 North 8th St. will be closed.
Paducah City Hall and other city offices will be closed.
The Noble Park Pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The city of Paducah has invited the community to attend Paducah’s second annual Juneteenth celebration. The event is presented by The Paducah McCracken County NAACP at the Carson Center in partnership with the city of Paducah. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Carson Center.