MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits.
Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot easier in the dry, windy conditions we're experiencing.
Concord Fire Department responded to a grass fire Thursday evening. What started as a small stack of paper on fire quickly engulfed the yard and the wooded area behind it.
Fire Chief Bob McDowan says the wind caught an ember and turned into a runaway fire.
Dry and windy: McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes says that is a dangerous combination.
“It’s the perfect recipe for accidental fires, which could cause and result of loss of life or loss of property,” Estes says.
Outdoor fires are not allowed as long as those conditions continue.
“Any kind of fire pits, no kind of burn barrels, no burning of leaves, no campfires. I know this time of year you want bonfires and everything, but anything that can cause an ember,” says Estes.
That's bad news for Todd Whalen, a traveling camper who just arrived in Kentucky from Maine.
“The campfire is my television, so on a night like tonight — if we weren’t here for the grandkids — it'd be nice to sit around the campfire,” Whalen says.
Grilling is the way Whalen cooks his food when he's camping.
Estes says that's still OK to do, “as long as you're being safe and observing the safe grilling guidelines."
Estes asks people to be patient. It's not worth the risk.
“It would be horrible to have a bonfire and experience and have all the kind of fun and then end up catching your house on fire or your neighbor’s house on fire,” says Estes.
Whalen will only be in the dry state of Kentucky for two weeks. He says he'll miss his campfire while he's here.
“For me, it is crucial. It has its moments where there's very much enjoyment there, because the whole world fades out except for that campfire,” says Estes.
Violating the burn ban is punishable by law. Estes says if you're caught, you could face up to a $500 fine. You'll also be responsible for any other property you damage.
The burn ban in McCracken County is enforced 24 hours a day.
Click here for a list of counties in the Local 6 area currently under burn bans.