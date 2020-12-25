911 outages

WEST KY - Several local EMS lines are currently down across West Kentucky. The outage comes after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. 

AT&T tweeted service for some customers in Nashville & surrounding areas may be affected by damage to the facilities from the explosion.

Kentucky State Police says Post 1 and some of Post 2 are reporting outages. KSP says Post 1 is receiving calls from Verizon carriers at this time, but you might not get through if you are on the AT&T network. KSP says this issue may be statewide and in multiple states in this area. 

Here is a list of alternative numbers you can call in the case of an emergency until lines are restored.

McCracken County: 270-217-2601

Calloway County: 270-753-3151

Marshall County: 270-527-COPS (2677); 270-527-5155

Mayfield Police Department: 270-856-3749 and 270-856-4013

Graves County: 270-856-3749 or 270-575-7228

Murray Police Department: 270-753-1621

Murray State Campus Emergency: 270-809-2222

Kentucky State Police Post 1: 502-395-1698; 502-395-1691; 502-682-0379; 502-682-1025.

Click here to see the AT&T outage map.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information is available. 

