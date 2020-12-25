WEST KY - Several local EMS lines are currently down across West Kentucky. The outage comes after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
AT&T tweeted service for some customers in Nashville & surrounding areas may be affected by damage to the facilities from the explosion.
We are aware and appreciate your patience. Service for some customers in Nashville & surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We are in contact with law enforcement & working as quickly as possible to restore service.— AT&T Help (@ATTHelp) December 25, 2020
Kentucky State Police says Post 1 and some of Post 2 are reporting outages. KSP says Post 1 is receiving calls from Verizon carriers at this time, but you might not get through if you are on the AT&T network. KSP says this issue may be statewide and in multiple states in this area.
Here is a list of alternative numbers you can call in the case of an emergency until lines are restored.
McCracken County: 270-217-2601
Calloway County: 270-753-3151
Marshall County: 270-527-COPS (2677); 270-527-5155
Mayfield Police Department: 270-856-3749 and 270-856-4013
Graves County: 270-856-3749 or 270-575-7228
Murray Police Department: 270-753-1621
Murray State Campus Emergency: 270-809-2222
Kentucky State Police Post 1: 502-395-1698; 502-395-1691; 502-682-0379; 502-682-1025.
Click here to see the AT&T outage map.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information is available.