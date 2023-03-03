MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Several homes along Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County are destroyed. The people living there spent the day assessing damage and figuring out next steps.
Downed trees and powerlines have mostly been cleared in the Freemont area, but those displaced families haven't begun to pick up the pieces of their lives.
Those families are coping. One word that those homeowners said over and over is "thankful."
They are grateful for the lives they still have.
No one was home at the Owens' household when the tornado hit. The family of five had an appointment in town, but if they hadn't, it could’ve ended another way.
Debris litters the road. Trees are uprooted.
Homes are destroyed, like that of Tyree Owens.
“Three tree limbs in through the roof in their room, our bathroom, and just a bunch of debris from where there’s holes in the room,” Tyree says.
The parents of this young family of five are still processing what happened.
Two of their children are too young to understand, but Lindsey Owens says her oldest daughter will be distraught.
“I don’t know how I’m going to tell her. Maybe show her pictures at first,” Lindsey says.
Despite all of that, Tyree says he can't help but feel blessed.
“It’s just materials, so it can be replaced. Lives can’t. So ultimately, we can recover from it,” says Tyree.
The Owenses are looking for a silver lining, a ray of light, to get them through this.
“We were going to add on soon, anyway, in April, so this gives us a chance to basically start over,” Tyree says.
Until then, they’re relying on family for support and a roof over their heads.
“My parents live right down the road, like 5 miles down, and they have a guest house, so we’re just going to stay there for a while, until,” says Lindsey.
“Until we can start the process to rebuild this,” Tyree finishes.
Neighbors of the Owens are echoing the same sentiment.
They’re thankful to be alive and plan to take recovery day by day.