CHICAGO, IL — Over the last week, several Illinois utilities have announced to voluntarily stop disconnections for all residential customers through the winter months.
The Illinois Commerce Commission says the voluntary moratorium on residential disconnections applies to customers of Ameren Illinois, ComEd, Liberty Utilities, Nicor, North Shore, and Peoples Gas. This greater protection is scheduled to take effect on December 1, 2020.
“Difficult times lie ahead in Illinois as we are experiencing a dangerous second wave of COVID-19 cases. The growing concerns of this virus have prompted the state’s largest gas and electric utilities to voluntarily stop disconnections for all residential customers immediately,” said Illinois Commerce Commission Chairman Carrie K. Zalewski. “We all must do as much as we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 and encourage each other to stay home and stay safe. I commend the utility companies who have stepped up to provide this needed protection for all of their residential customers.”
In a normal year, the ICC says winter rules do not apply to water utilities, but this year, Aqua Illinois, Illinois American Water and Utility Services of Illinois have agreed to stop disconnections to people in the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP), and those who self-report to the utility that they are suffering financially or with COVID-19 related hardship until March 31, 2021.
ICC says LIHEAP and PIPP customers need to contact their water utility to let them know they use these programs. Likewise, the ICC says all other water customers who are struggling with hardships during the pandemic must contact the water utility to self-report their hardship status to keep from being disconnected.
The utilities, consumer advocate groups, and the ICC also agreed to put bill payment assistance programs in place and extend deferred payment arrangements that vary by utility.
The ICC says customers can enter into longer DPAs with smaller down payments through Dec. 26, 2020. To get these assistance benefits and to prevent disconnection, the ICC says you need to act quickly by calling the utility and telling them your hardships.
You can get more information about LIHEAP and PIPP eligibility, and learn how to apply, by clicking here.
You can see more information about the ICC's response to COVID-19 by clicking here.