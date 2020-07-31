CHICAGO, IL — The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced several of the state's large and small regulated electric, natural gas, water, and sewer utilities have voluntarily agreed to keep residential customers connected for an additional month due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The moratorium on disconnections expired Sunday, however, with the voluntary extension, ICC says disconnections for residential customers will not happen for most people until Sept. 2020. ICC says several utilities have also extended similar relief to business customers and have agreed to continue waiving late fees.
The utilities with extended moratoriums on service disconnections include Ameren Illinois, Aqua Illinois, Consumer Gas, ComEd, Illinois American Water, Liberty, Nicor, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas, and Utility Services of Illinois.
“No one should have to fear losing life-saving utility service during a pandemic. The Commission appreciates the companies’ recognition of the continuing public health emergency and their voluntary efforts to provide much needed additional relief to affected customers,” said ICC Executive Director Christy George.
ICC says they approved the landmark COVID-19 utility relief agreements on June 18. The agreement was the product of negotiations between 13 utility companies and numerous consumer advocacy groups and parties.
In additionally to extending the moratorium on disconnections and late payment fees, the agreement provided historic consumer protections involving utility credit and collection practices, deferred payment agreements, and temporary waivers of reconnection fees and new deposit requirements.
