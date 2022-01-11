Several Western Kentucky counties that experienced damage from the Dec. 10 tornadoes are now eligible for low-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The low-interest loans offered by USDA are for physical losses and can help producers repair or replace damaged property. Examples of property commonly damaged include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees and harvested or stored crops and hay.
“Both my office and I have been on the ground in western Kentucky and witnessed the historic and devastating destruction that hit the region last month,” Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Our farmers need funds and resources to maintain operations and rebuild. The low-interest loans offered by USDA may help some get back on their feet and regain some sense of normalcy.”
The USDA has designated 24 Kentucky Counties as primary eligibility areas for these physical loss loans. The following are eligible counties in the Local 6 area:
- Caldwell
- Fulton
- Graves
- Hickman
- Lyon
- Marshall
The USDA has designated 29 additional counties as contiguous and also eligible. Those in the Local 6 area include:
- Calloway
- Carlisle
- Crittenden
- Livingston
- McCracken
- Trigg
The deadline to apply for the loans is Aug. 30, 2022. To learn information, visit farmers.gov or contact your local USDA Service Center.