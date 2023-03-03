water over road

Several major highways are included in the extensive list of roads closed due to water over the road and tornado damage.

TRAFFIC SIGNAL NOTE

We have numerous reports of traffic signals being out of service due to power outages and other issues.  Please treat a dark or flashing signal as a 4-Way Stop.  The turn signals are out at the KY 58/KY 121 Bypass intersection at the east edge of Mayfield - please treat all left turns as a yield to oncoming traffic on green.

Here is our Water Over Road Report for this hour:

Ballard County

All OPEN

Carlisle County

U.S. 62 is CLOSED at the 4 to 6mm in West Fork Creek Bottoms just West of the KY 121 4-Way Stop with barricades posted - KYTC personnel on site monitoring

KY 121 4-Way Stop with barricades posted - KYTC personnel on site monitoring

Crittenden County

KY 855 is CLOSED at the 5mm North of Frances at Doan Springs Creek between KY 70 and U.S. 60 - Signs Posted

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry plans to resume service at  6 a.m., CST, Saturday

Fulton County

KY 94 is closed at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom "Dip" Area between KY 311 and KY 1099 - Signs Posted

KY 94 is OPEN at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125

KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted between KY 94 and KY 781 (All)

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to resume service Saturday morning

Graves County

Purchase Parkway has returned to normal traffic flow at the 9.8mm between Fulton and Wingo where floodwaters have dropped out of the median

KY 58 is OPEN at the 0 to 1mm at the KY 1283 intersection near the Graves-Hickman County Line

U.S. 45 is OPEN at the 0 to 1mm at the Graves-Hickman County Line near Water Valley

Hickman County

KY 307 is OPEN at the 13 to 14mm in the Obion Creek area between KY 703 and KY KY 1748

KY 58 is OPEN at the 7 to 8mm between KY 1540 and KY 1475 in the Cane Creek area

KY 80 is OPEN at the 2 to 3mm between KY 123 and the Hickman-Carlisle Co. Line 

KY 2206/Spring Hill Rd is OPEN at the 0 to 1mm north of KY 703 near Cane Creek Bridge

KY 123 is closed at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell Corner Area Near Obion Creek Bridge - Signs posted

US 51 is closed at the 4 to mm between 2209 and KY 7K80 south of Clinton

KY 1283 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm between Rose Road and Stephens Road

KY 780 is CLOSED at the 2 to3mm near the RR Crossing

KY 1529 is CLOSED at the 4 to 6mm between Webb Rd and  KY 2209 on each side of U.S. 51

Livingston County

All OPEN

Lyon County

All OPEN

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 1 to 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection

KY 1565 is closed  from the 4.6 to 6.3mm between U.S. 60 and KY 358 in West Paducah - Signs Posted

KY 131 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line

KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd is closed near the KY 348 intersection due to tornado damage and utility work

KY 348/Hardmoney Rd is closed between KY 994/Old Mayfield Road and KY 1954/Husbands Road due to tornado damage and utility work east of Fremont

Marshall County

KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is closed at the 7 to 9 mile marker near the I-69 Tunnel - Signs Posted

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is closed at the 0 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge- Signs Posted

If you come across a flooded roadway, take note of the specific location using a mile marker, address, nearby crossroad or other landmark and report it to your local 911 call center.

This article will be updated as road conditions change.