Several major highways are included in the extensive list of roads closed due to water over the road and tornado damage.
TRAFFIC SIGNAL NOTE
We have numerous reports of traffic signals being out of service due to power outages and other issues. Please treat a dark or flashing signal as a 4-Way Stop. The turn signals are out at the KY 58/KY 121 Bypass intersection at the east edge of Mayfield - please treat all left turns as a yield to oncoming traffic on green.
Here is our Water Over Road Report for this hour:
Ballard County
All OPEN
Carlisle County
U.S. 62 is CLOSED at the 4 to 6mm in West Fork Creek Bottoms just West of the KY 121 4-Way Stop with barricades posted - KYTC personnel on site monitoring
Crittenden County
KY 855 is CLOSED at the 5mm North of Frances at Doan Springs Creek between KY 70 and U.S. 60 - Signs Posted
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry plans to resume service at 6 a.m., CST, Saturday
Fulton County
KY 94 is closed at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom "Dip" Area between KY 311 and KY 1099 - Signs Posted
KY 94 is OPEN at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125
KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted between KY 94 and KY 781 (All)
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to resume service Saturday morning
Graves County
Purchase Parkway has returned to normal traffic flow at the 9.8mm between Fulton and Wingo where floodwaters have dropped out of the median
KY 58 is OPEN at the 0 to 1mm at the KY 1283 intersection near the Graves-Hickman County Line
U.S. 45 is OPEN at the 0 to 1mm at the Graves-Hickman County Line near Water Valley
Hickman County
KY 307 is OPEN at the 13 to 14mm in the Obion Creek area between KY 703 and KY KY 1748
KY 58 is OPEN at the 7 to 8mm between KY 1540 and KY 1475 in the Cane Creek area
KY 80 is OPEN at the 2 to 3mm between KY 123 and the Hickman-Carlisle Co. Line
KY 2206/Spring Hill Rd is OPEN at the 0 to 1mm north of KY 703 near Cane Creek Bridge
KY 123 is closed at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell Corner Area Near Obion Creek Bridge - Signs posted
US 51 is closed at the 4 to mm between 2209 and KY 7K80 south of Clinton
KY 1283 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm between Rose Road and Stephens Road
KY 780 is CLOSED at the 2 to3mm near the RR Crossing
KY 1529 is CLOSED at the 4 to 6mm between Webb Rd and KY 2209 on each side of U.S. 51
Livingston County
All OPEN
Lyon County
All OPEN
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 1 to 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection
KY 1565 is closed from the 4.6 to 6.3mm between U.S. 60 and KY 358 in West Paducah - Signs Posted
KY 131 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line
KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd is closed near the KY 348 intersection due to tornado damage and utility work
KY 348/Hardmoney Rd is closed between KY 994/Old Mayfield Road and KY 1954/Husbands Road due to tornado damage and utility work east of Fremont
Marshall County
KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is closed at the 7 to 9 mile marker near the I-69 Tunnel - Signs Posted
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is closed at the 0 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge- Signs Posted
If you come across a flooded roadway, take note of the specific location using a mile marker, address, nearby crossroad or other landmark and report it to your local 911 call center.
This article will be updated as road conditions change.