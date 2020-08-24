PADUCAH -- On Monday, at approximately 10:30 AM, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a shots fired complaint in the 2300 block of Hovekamp Road.
Deputies were advised that multiple people had fled a residence after shots had been fired during a dispute.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that a male individual had shot at several people after he had consumed a controlled substance. Deputies were advised that the male was still inside the residence and was armed with a handgun.
Hovekamp Road near Husbands Road was blocked for a short time during the brief standoff. After approximately 15 minutes, a deputy trained in hostage negotiations got the male out of the house without further incident.
Jackey Edmonds, 51 years of age of Paducah, was taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies.
Detectives began to search for any potential gunshot victims and located several witnesses that all advised that Edmonds had smoked “spice” earlier in the day, and it adversely affected him.
Edmonds pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired repeatedly at the other five people in the residence. No one was injured during the shooting.
During the course of the investigation, two of the witnesses were found to have outstanding warrants.
Nancy B Harper, 29 years of age of Paducah, was arrested on an outstanding Marshall County Warrant for Failure to Appear on underlying drug charges.
Bobby G. Woodall, 31 years old of Paducah, was arrested for Probation violation on underlying drug and bail jumping charges.
Sheriff’s Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence. Detectives located evidence from the shooting, a .380 caliber Cobra pistol, and also located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, spice, and drug paraphernalia.
Detectives charged Pamela D Wright, 49, of Paducah, for methamphetamine, Spice and drug paraphernalia related charges. Wright was cited to court due to medical issues.
Previous coverage of the incident can be found here.