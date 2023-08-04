PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has compiled a list of road closures for parts of western Kentucky caused by flooding.
Heavy rain has created hazardous traveling conditions through several western Kentucky counties but especially in Hickman and Fulton.
A mudslide has been reported along the roadway of KY 94 and has blocked off a section of Carroll Street. KYTC engineers have reported several vehicles driving around barricades near the slide. The mudslide is still moving and carrying trees with it. The road will be closed for several days until the hillside can dry out and the roadway can safely be cleared.
The rest of the western Kentucky Closures include:
In Fulton County:
- KY 94/Carroll Street is closed in downtown Hickman due to a mudslide near the 12.8 mile marker between Moulon Street and Cumberland Street. Signs and barricades are posted.
- KY 94 is closed at the 7-11 mile marker in the Lower Bottom “Dip” Area between KY 311 and KY 1099. Signs and barricades are posted.
- KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26 mile marker in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce.
- KY 1907/Swamp Root Road is closed at the 0-3 mile marker.
- KY 125 is open at the edge of the City of Hickman.
- KY 2140 is closed near the 3 mile marker due to a culvert washout between KY 94 and KY 1129. Signs and barricades are posted.
KYTC says roadways are flooded in too many locations to list.
In Hickman County:
- U.S. 51 is open between the 9-10 mile markers at the Cane Creek Bridge between KY 1728 and KY 1540. Signs and barricades are posted and KYTC personnel are monitoring the area.
- KY 2206/ Spring Hill Road is open at the 3-4 mile marker south of KY 288
- KY 3061/ Coon Club Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 3-4 mile marker in the Brush Creek area and the Whitlock Road intersection.
- KY 123 is closed between the 14-16 mile markers at Obion creek in the Hailwell Corner Area. Signs and barricades are posted.