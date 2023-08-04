PADUCAH, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has compiled a list of road closures for parts of western Kentucky caused by flooding.
Heavy rain has created hazardous traveling conditions through several western Kentucky counties but especially in Hickman and Fulton.
A mudslide has been reported along the roadway of KY 94 and has blocked off a section of Carroll Street.
KYTC engineers have reported several vehicles driving around barricades near the mudslide. The mudslide is still moving and carrying trees with it. The road will be closed for several days until the hillside can dry out and the roadway can safely be cleared.
The rest of the western Kentucky Closures include:
In Carlisle County:
- KY 1820 is closed from mile marker 2-3. Signs have been posted.
- KY 1628 is closed from mile marker 3-4mm. Signs have been posted.
- U.S. 62 has reponed with Water Over Road signs posted at the 4-6 mile markers in West Fork Creek Bottoms. Water is still over some of the roadways, KYTC personnel are monitoring.
In Fulton County:
- KY 94/Carroll Street is closed in downtown Hickman due to a mudslide near the 12.8 mile marker between Moulon Street and Cumberland Street. Signs and barricades are posted.
- KY 94 is closed at the 7-11 mile marker in the Lower Bottom “Dip” Area between KY 311 and KY 1099. Signs and barricades are posted.
- KY 94 has water over road signs posted at the 23-26 mile marker in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce.
- KY 1907/Swamp Root Road is closed at the 0-3 mile marker.
- KY 2140 is closed near the 3 mile marker due to a culvert washout between KY 94 and KY 1129. Signs and barricades are posted.
In Graves County:
- KY 1283 is closed at the 3.2 mile marker immediately at the intersection with KY 58. Signs have been posted.
- KY 464/Backusburg Road is closed near the 3.5mm between KY 2205 and KY 1710 due to a washout near the end of a bridge. Signs have been posted.
In Hickman County:
- U.S. 51 is open between the 9-10 mile markers at the Cane Creek Bridge between KY 1728 and KY 1540. Signs and barricades are posted and KYTC personnel are monitoring the area.
- KY 3061/Coon Club Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 3-4 mile marker in the Brush Creek area and the Whitlock Road intersection.
- KY 123 is closed between the 14-16 mile markers at Obion creek in the Hailwell Corner Area. Signs and barricades are posted.
In Marshall County:
- KY 1464/Benton-Birmingham Road is closed at the 2 mile marker at the Clarks River Bridge. Signs have been posted.
A flood watch is in effect for parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.