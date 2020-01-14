WEST KENTUCKY - UPDATED road conditions as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Fulton County
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to floodwaters on the Mississippi River until about Jan. 24.
KY 1129/Adams Road is closed due to floodwaters at the 14 to 16 mile markers. Signs are posted.
Hickman County
KY 123 is closed at the 14 to 16 mile markers in the Hailwell Corner Area. Signs are posted.
KY 780 is open at the 2 to 3 mile markers.
Marshall County
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is closed due to floodwaters at the 1.3 mile markers at the Clarks River Bridge. Signs are posted.
McCracken County
All roads are open.