OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — Several target stores in Oklahoma were evacuated on Saturday after receiving bomb threats, according to Oklahoma City police.
Multiple newsrooms and state lawmakers received an email threatening the detonation of a bomb. The email included a line stating: we are going to play a game" and added the date of April 19, 1995 - which is the same date as the deadly Oklahoma City bombing.
Oklahoma City Police evacuated several stores out of precaution. However, officials later determined that all of the stores involved in the Oklahoma City area were found to be safe, according to Target.