CADIZ, KY — Several Trigg County roads are closing as officials investigate the scene where two helicopters crashed during a routine training mission overnight, killing nine Fort Campbell service members.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the following roadways are closed to all but residents and emergency response personnel, for an unknown amount of time:
KY 272/Canton Pike
Blocked between U.S. 68 and KY 1175/Old Dover Road (mile point 0.0 to 1.5)
KY 3568/Canton Road
Blocked between Averitt Road and KY 272 (mile point 2.1 to 2.95)
KY 1062/Maple Grove Church Rd
Blocked between KY 272/Old Canton Pike at Floyd Sumner Road (mile point 3.2 to 5.3)
County Roads Blocked
- Floyd Sumner Road
- Bobby Light Road
- Oak Grove Church Road
- Lancaster Road
According to the KYTC, Trigg County Emergency Management, Kentucky State Police, the Trigg County Sheriff's Department, and Fort Campbell MPs are all investigating the scene.
The KYTC says these closures could be modified after the "crash debris field is better defined."