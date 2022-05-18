Multiple elections in yesterday's Kentucky primary decided who will ultimately take office, because no one ran in the opposing party.
Here's a look at races in the Local 6 area that were decided before the November general election.
In the Ballard County sheriff's race, incumbent Sheriff Ronnie Giles defeated challenger Ronnie Harvell in the Democratic primary.
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes won the Republican primary, defeating challengers Mark Fredrick and Joel Stansberry.
In Fulton County, voters elected a new sheriff and a new coroner in the Democratic primaries for each position. Chad Allen Parker defeated incumbent Sheriff Derek Goodson, and current Coroner Martha Newton lost to Timothy Darren Hulin. Meanwhile, District 1 Magistrate Jim Paitsel will serve another term after defeating fellow Democrat Billy “Bubba” Nelms. And in Fulton County Magistrate District 3, voters in the Democratic primary chose former coroner Matt Moss over Betty Abernathy.
In Graves County, District 3 County Commissioner Todd Hayden won his bid for reelection in the Republican primary against Jessica Moreland.
In the Livingston County Judge Executive Republican primary, incumbent Garrett Gruber will retain his seat after defeating Michael Williams. The race for Livingston County sheriff was also decided in the Republican primary, with incumbent Bobby Davison defeating Joseph Crawford.
In Marshall County, Commissioner Kevin Spraggs will be the county's next judge executive after defeating current Judge Executive Kevin Neal in the Republican primary. Marty Barrett will replace Spraggs as Marshall County District 2 commissioner after winning the Republican primary for that role, defeating Dustin Thompson, Tammie Watkins McCullough and Michael Gordon.
In McCracken County, former Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham will be the next McCracken County District 2 commissioner after defeating incumbent Jeff Parker in the Republican primary. McCracken County Chief Deputy Ryan Norman will be the county's next sheriff after defeating retired Paducah Police Capt. Wes Orazine in the Republican primary for that position, and Jailer David Knight will serve another term in office after defeating fellow Republicans Dan Sims and Jonathan Griggs.
In Trigg County, Property Valuation Administrator Lauren Fowler will serve another term in office after defeating fellow Republicans Jon Goodwin and James Kyler in the primary. Likewise, 5th District Magistrate Alana Baker Dunn won another term after her win over Kenneth Wayne Cherry.
To see more local election results, visit wpsdlocal6.com/election-results.