We have issued a Weather Authority Alert for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the potential of severe storms. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive & hear warnings before going to bed, including your WPSD Radar app and your NOAA weather radio. If you typically silence your phone or put it in "do not disturb" mode, maybe skip that tonight so any alerts will be audible.
A warm, muggy Monday afternoon should be fairly quiet, although a few isolated t'storms are possible from around 4-9pm. A severe storm can't be ruled out, with hail being the main concern.
Potentially severe storms are expected develop after midnight, with damaging wind the primary concern. Some gusts 60-70 mph possible. At least quarter-size hail and an isolated tornado will also be possible. Most of our area is in the level 3 "enhanced" risk.
The WPSD Radar app is free to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Click here for more details.